A 25-year-old Joplin man was killed and two Seneca residents injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4 p.m. Sunday on Coyote Drive north of Interstate 44 and just outside Joplin city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jonathan D. Beavers, one of the drivers, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Newton County coroner, the state patrol said. His body was taken to the coroner's office.
The other driver, Melody S. Kelly, 47, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin by ambulance. Her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Beavers was driving a northbound car that crossed the centerline and struck the front of the southbound car that Kelly was driving.
• A Granby man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:40 a.m. Monday on Quail Road, about 3 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ricky J. McNally, 42, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
McNally was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Webb City woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:18 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles west of Oronogo in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Lauren N. Merrick, 19, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the left side of the road, striking a fence and a utility box, the patrol said.
