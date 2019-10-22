One Joplin man was killed and a second seriously injured in a tractor accident at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 2130, about 2 miles south of Stotts City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Justin T. Workman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Lawrence County coroner. Kendal L. Crosswhite, 28, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield, the state patrol said.
Both men were believed to have been on the tractor when it ran off a bridge, the patrol said. A preliminary report indicates uncertainty as to who was driving the tractor.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, about 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Benjamin L. Wehmeyer, 34, of Salem, and his passenger, Anjel E. Jarman, 37, of Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Their southbound car struck a deer in the roadway, causing Wehmeyer to lose control of the vehicle, which then struck a truck driven by Matthew C. Spellman, 28, of Springfield, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 66, about 300 feet east of Duenweg in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Both drivers involved, Sarah J. Hight, 55, of Reeds, and Cynthia G. Clary, 66, of Crystal River, Florida, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. A passenger in Clary's car, Michael S. Clary, 69, also of Crystal River, Florida, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said Hight was driving an eastbound car that ran into the rear of the other vehicle before sliding off the roadway and into a chain-link fence.
