A Joplin man was killed and a second injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on Reinmiller Road, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A passenger in the vehicle, Jose D. Gonzalez, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner.
The driver, Troy D. Key, 33, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Their southbound vehicle ran off one side of the road and then the other before striking a ditch and overturning, the patrol said.
• A North Carolina woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 54, a mile west of Dederick in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Chasity T. Carmichael, 46, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Two Neosho residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, John M. Zimmerman, 66, and a passenger, Linda L. Zimmerman, 67, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
John Zimmerman was driving a southbound pickup truck that was struck in the rear by a van driven by David S. Kraft, 49, of Neosho, the patrol said.
