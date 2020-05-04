A 23-year-old Joplin man was killed in a single-vehicle accident while fleeing law enforcement at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Adam D. Whittington was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County coroner.
Whittington was eastbound on I-44 and fleeing law enforcement when his vehicle ran off the road as he tried to avoid hitting tire spikes set out by officers. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:20 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Jennifer M. Mills, 29, of Hiwasse, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
Mills was driving a southbound car that ran into the rear of a vehicle driven by Megan C. Dueker, 29, of Goodman, as Dueker was stopped at a traffic light, the patrol said.
