A 20-year-old Joplin man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday on Route M, about 2 1/2 miles east of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Coy L. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Newton County coroner.
Walker was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A woman from Nevada, Missouri, was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:53 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Alanda N. Monroe, 38, was flwon by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off one side of the road and then the other before overturning, the patrol said.
• A resident of Anderson was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:35 p.m.Thursday on Route B, 7 miles south of Seneca in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Mikel L. Qualls, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road on a curve and struck a tree, the patrol said.
