Joplin police are investigating a reported street mugging Sunday afternoon in central Joplin.
Aaron M. McBride, 34, told police that he was walking his dog when a car pulled up near the intersection of 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, and a man got out and assaulted and robbed him. The man stole $200 and some prescription medication from McBride, according to police Capt. Will Davis.
Davis said McBride declined transport to a hospital and told police he would seek treatment for his injuries on his own.
No arrests had been made in the case by Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.