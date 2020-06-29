Joplin police are investigating a reported street mugging Sunday afternoon in central Joplin.

Aaron M. McBride, 34, told police that he was walking his dog when a car pulled up near the intersection of 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, and a man got out and assaulted and robbed him. The man stole $200 and some prescription medication from McBride, according to police Capt. Will Davis.

Davis said McBride declined transport to a hospital and told police he would seek treatment for his injuries on his own.

No arrests had been made in the case by Monday afternoon.

