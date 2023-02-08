A 31-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on firearm and resisting arrest charges.
Colby M. Enochs waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 21.
Enochs was stopped by a police officer Nov. 27 for purportedly riding a bicycle near 12th Street and Byers Avenue without any lighting equipment. A probable-cause affidavit states that he tried to flee from the officer but was caught within about a block.
The officer allegedly found a pistol in Enochs' waistband in the course of his arrest. The affidavit states that as a convicted felon, the defendant is prohibited from possessing firearms.
