A 32-year-old rural Joplin man accused of punching and choking his girlfriend several times a year ago pleaded down to a misdemeanor offense Monday and was granted probation.
Derek L. Rumble had been scheduled to go to trial this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on two felony counts of second-degree domestic assault. He instead took a plea offer convicting him of misdemeanor domestic assault and was placed on unsupervised probation for a year by Judge David Mouton with an underlying suspended sentence of one year.
The defendant's girlfriend contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on April 1, 2022, to report that Rumble awakened her in the early morning hours of the previous day, accusing her of various things and yelling at her to get out of their residence on Elderberry Lane.
She told a deputy that she went outside and he followed her and pushed her up against a wall, choking her to the point she could not breathe, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He then grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back inside, where he punched her several times, the affidavit stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.