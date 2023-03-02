A 33-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a plea deal on a felony assault case on his girlfriend and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Christopher L. Smith, of Joplin, pleaded down to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault at a hearing in Jasper Count Circuit Court and was assessed a one-year suspended sentence with a year of unsupervised probation and a requirement to submit to an evaluation at Ozark Center and any recommended treatment for anger management or substance abuse.
Smith had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault in connection with a domestic disturbance at his residence on West 21st Street during which he punched his girlfriend in the head five times and choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
