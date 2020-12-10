A Joplin man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a domestic assault and drunken driving case involving a physical fight with his girlfriend inside a moving vehicle.
Christopher S. March, 39, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. March had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault in addition to the drunken driving charge.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea agreement and assessed March six months in jail on both counts, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year. The judge also ordered that he complete substance abuse treatment, an anger management course and attend a victim impact panel.
The convictions stem from an incident Aug. 22 when the defendant got into an argument with his girlfriend while in a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 49 in Jasper County.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girlfriend told sheriff's deputies that she was pushed out of the vehicle while it was moving and that she had little memory of what happened after that. Two witnesses told a deputy that they saw March hitting her in the face along the side of the road before he got back in the vehicle and drove off.
The deputy later located the defendant, who purportedly admitted that a fight had taken place and that he had struck the girlfriend. But he claimed it was in self-defense, according to the affidavit. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that she had visible bruising to her face and lip, while he had no observable injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.