SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man is facing 15 years or more in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to participating in a conspiracy that distributed 12 pounds or more of methamphetamine in the area and to possessing firearms in the commission of a drug trafficking crime.
In addition to the conspiracy and firearms counts, Mark E. Burdge, 50, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to distributing meth where children were present in the course of importing the meth from Oklahoma and distributing it in Southwest Missouri from May 2018 to July 2019.
Investigators with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on May 9, 2018, at Burdge's residence in Joplin and found almost 72 grams of the drug and $20,550 in a bedroom. The search of an outbuilding at his home turned up six rifles, five shotguns, four pistols, a revolver, a .22-caliber derringer, and 4,000 rounds of assorted ammunition, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
A second search warrant served at his residence on July 18, 2019, resulted in the seizure of another 159 grams of the drug and $24,300. A 10-year-old child was present at that search, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The defendant's plea agreement requires that he forfeit to the government all the cash seized in the two searches as proceeds of drug trafficking.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. Burdge is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years or up to life in prison on the convictions.
