A Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to a violation of the state's sex offender registration law and is facing up to four years in prison.
Dale E. Eli, 51, changed his plea to guilty at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for Oct. 28.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Eli was convicted of a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old boy in 1998 and is required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office of the county in which he resides.
The affidavit states that he registered his address as 409 W. 15th St. with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 24, 2018. But an occupant living at the address told an investigator on March 22, 2018, that Eli had not been residing there since March 16 of that year. The investigator wrote in the affidavit that the defendant still had failed to update his registration by March 28 when the charge was filed.
