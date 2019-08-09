A Joplin man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case this week and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence.
Jeremy T. Dorris, 38, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree domestic assault at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and granted the defendant the suspended imposition of sentence with two years of unsupervised probation and the requirement that he submit to a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment.
Dorris had been facing a count of second-degree domestic assault in connection with a June 19 argument with his girlfriend, Alicia M. Carradine, during which he purportedly slammed her up against a wall and choked her to the point she could not breathe. A probable-cause affidavit said that she got away from Dorris by punching him in the face.
