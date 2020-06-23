A 27-year-old Joplin man has pleaded guilty to a felony count of child abuse in a plea agreement that would cap the prison time he might receive at no more than five years.
Ryan D. Charles recently changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 17.
Charles is accused of using a belt to spank a 7-year-old girl in November 2018. The girl's mother noticed bruises on the girl when she picked her up from the defendant's care the next day. The girl told child abuse investigators that he had "spanked" her several times, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
