A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm as a felon in a plea agreement that would provide the opportunity for placement on probation if he completes the state's long-term drug treatment program.
Joseph D. Myers, 24, pleaded guilty to the count in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing related counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance and calling for a seven-year sentence under the program, which offers the opportunity to be placed on probation by the court after 12 to 18 months of treatment.
Myers also admitted to violating probation he had been granted in two 2016 cases in which he was convicted of domestic assault, child endangerment and receiving stolen property, and was assessed four-year suspended sentences. Under terms of the plea agreement, his sentence on the firearm offense would run concurrently with the sentences assessed on the prior convictions.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and set a sentencing hearing for May 3, contingent on a determination by the Department of Corrections that he is eligible for the program.
The firearm conviction stems from an arrest May 7 in Joplin when officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Myers was spotted running in the area with an AR-15-style rifle, according to a probable-cause affidavit. By the time officers caught him jumping into a vehicle, he no longer had the rifle. But it was recovered along his flight path, and an empty box for the gun was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle, the box bearing the same serial number as the rifle.
Myers was also found to have a small amount of heroin, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.