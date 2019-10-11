A 37-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a felony child endangerment case Thursday and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Daniel J. Masterson pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of peace disturbance in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Masterson had been facing a count of first-degree child endangerment in connection with an incident Nov. 22 in the Walmart store at 2623 W. Seventh St. in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he was observed throwing a baby carrier containing his 19-month-old child to the ground as he was going out the doors of the store.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and sentenced Masterson to six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for a year.
