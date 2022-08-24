A 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to the sexual abuse of a minor and will be sentenced Oct. 17.
Seth C. Watters, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea agreement calling for concurrent five-year sentences.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant before sentencing.
Watters was charged in November 2021 after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
The investigation was opened upon receipt of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a reported image of child pornography discovered in a Facebook chat session. With the assistance of Facebook, communications between the suspect identified as Watters and the underage girl were made available to investigators.
Interviews of Watters and the girl led to his arrest over sexual acts committed when the girl was between 14 and 16 years old.
