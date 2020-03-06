A Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case and received a jail sentence with credit for already having served that amount of time.
Nicholas J. Tuinstra, 30, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and assessed Tuinstra 60 days in jail with the understanding that he had already served more than that amount of time awaiting resolution of his case.
Tuinstra was arrested on the charge May 21 following an investigation of a domestic disturbance at the home of a female acquaintance in Webb City.
The woman told police that he had forced his way into her residence the previous day by pushing an air-conditioning unit through her bedroom window, injuring one of her fingers in the process. Her argument with him continued into the following day when he allegedly pushed her into a wall, causing a bump on the back of her head. He also broke dishes in her kitchen, tore a door off its hinges and inflicted a scratch above her eyebrow, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.