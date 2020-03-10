A 37-year-old Joplin man was assessed a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony assault of his father five years ago.
Christopher L. Short pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and sentenced Short to five years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Short shoved his father into a wall and some kitchen cabinets on Feb. 4, 2015, causing the father to fall and suffer a lacerated spleen.
When police stopped the defendant's vehicle three days later to arrest him, Short was found to be in alleged possession of a bag of methamphetamine. That charge was dismissed for a lack of evidence at a preliminary hearing in 2016.
