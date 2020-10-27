Joplin police are investigating the reported kidnapping of a 22-year-old man at gunpoint Monday morning near Fourth Street and Byers Avenue.
Tristen P. Yates told police that three men forced him into a vehicle at gunpoint and took him to a residence in the 900 block of South Picher Avenue, where he was made to sit in a chair. Yates reported that he was able to escape his captors by simply getting up and fleeing the house.
Capt. Will Davis said the report remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrests having been made. Davis said Yates was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.