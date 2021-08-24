A 52-year-old man reported being surrounded and menaced by a group of motorcyclists on sport bikes Friday night in central Joplin, one of whom assaulted him.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said the victim called police when the group surrounded him near 18th Street and Kentucky Avenue, and one of them pulled out a gun.
The victim reported that they apparently became upset and followed him when he used a turning lane to go around them while they were holding up traffic by going exceptionally slow. An officer responding to his call located the victim at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue just as he was being assaulted by one of the bikers.
His assailant jumped on his motorcycle and took off with the officer in pursuit. Davis said the suspect was able to get away by going off road near Jackson Avenue and Glendale Road.
The victim later reported finding a bullet hole in the tailgate of his pickup truck, Davis said.
