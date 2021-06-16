A 57-year-old man reported being jumped by several people who stole his phone as he was walking home Tuesday afternoon near 20th Street and Bird Avenue.
Police Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Rodney Pfeifer told police that his assailants pushed him to the ground in the course of robbing him of his phone. Davis said Pfeifer did not require medical attention.
No arrests had been made in the case by Wednesday afternoon.
