A 20-year-old Joplin man reported being robbed by four men in the course of trying to pay one of them the $200 he owed him.
Uriel E. Mojica reported being robbed about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South St. Louis Avenue. Capt. Will Davis said Mojica told police he went to that location and got into Chevrolet Tahoe with the intent of paying back the $200 he owed one of its four occupants.
He had $1,000 in his wallet at the time and when he opened it up to pay the man he owed, the occupants saw how much he had and decided to assault him and take it all. He told police that they hit him, pointed a gun at him and backed the Tahoe up at a high rate of speed, causing his door to fly open and Mojica to fall out.
His assailants then fled the scene in their vehicle, taking his car keys and a backpack as well as his wallet containing the cash and his credit cards.
Davis said no arrests had been made in the case by Monday night.
