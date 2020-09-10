A 19-year-old man reported being accosted early Wednesday on the streets of Joplin by a man with a gun.
Dylan Fox told police that he was walking at 12:50 a.m. near Third Street and St. Charles Avenue when he came upon a man standing in the middle of the street with a handgun. The man fired two rounds into the air and then pointed the weapon at him, Fox told police.
Capt. Will Davis said Fox told officers that he fled he area at that point and called police. Responding officers were unable to locate anyone in the area with a gun and no arrest has been made, Davis said Thursday.
