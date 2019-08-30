A 42-year-old Joplin man reported being robbed Thursday afternoon by a woman who knocked on the door of his home.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Jason D. Lathem told police that the woman initially asked to use his phone when he came to the door at his home in the 1100 block of South Moffet Avenue. But then she pulled out a knife and demanded money.
Jimenez said Lathem gave her a $100 bill, and she swung the knife at him and cut his thumb before turning and running away. He said the victim did not require medical attention as a consequence of the injury. The report remained under investigation Friday without any arrest having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.