The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing.
Dantley T. Harbin, 38, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge was dismissed instead due to an inability of the prosecutor's office to locate the victim to arrange for her testimony at the hearing.
Harbin was accused of assaulting his girlfriend Nov. 16 at their residence in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit stated that he threatened to cut her throat and held her by the neck against a refrigerator before throwing her to the floor and choking her.
