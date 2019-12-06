A judge ordered a Granby man bound over for trial on charges of forgery and trafficking in stolen identities following testimony at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided there was probable cause for Jacob R. Miksell, 34, to stand trial on the charges and set Dec. 18 for his initial appearance in the trial division of the court.
Miksell is accused of presenting a forged check to be cashed Nov. 25, 2018, at the former Price Cutter grocery store at 1850 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin. The check bore a Southwest Missouri Bank routing number and an account number belonging to an elderly woman.
The stolen identities count stems from a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police on Dec. 30, 2018, for a purported improper turn the defendant made driving through the intersection of Campbell Parkway and 15th Street. During the course of the stop, police allegedly found two identification forms belonging to another man and 13 checks made out to that man, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
