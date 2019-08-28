NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge's suppression of the state's evidence in a Joplin stolen identities case has led to dismissal of the charge against the defendant.
Kaden S. Steele, 28, of Joplin, was facing a charge of trafficking in stolen identities related to a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police on June 10, 2018, in the 4500 block of Highway 43 south. The charge was dropped by the Newton County prosecutor's office Monday in light of Associate Judge Kevin Selby's suppression of the state's evidence because of issues with a search of the defendant.
Steele was a passenger in the vehicle, and his wallet was searched during a search of the vehicle. In the wallet, police allegedly found credit cards and casino cards belonging to five other people as well as handwritten notes on a piece of paper regarding the personal information of a sixth person, including her savings account and checking account numbers, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.