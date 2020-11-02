A Joplin man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for an assault of his wife that sent her to the hospital with a broken nose, a black eye and other injuries.
Billy Tate Jr., 62, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea bargain dismissing a second count of the offense and calling for the six-year term. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
The conviction stems from a domestic disturbance July 23 when the defendant's wife of three and a half years became upset with him and asked him to leave their home on Bird Avenue. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he hit her in the face, knocking her down, and then began pummeling her face with his fist.
He choked her to a point she almost lost consciousness before she was able to kick him off her. He allegedly attacked her a second time when she followed him outside to the front gate of their yard, where he once again punched her in the face before leaving.
