COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Joplin man who robbed the Old Riverton Store at gunpoint in December has been sentenced to 71 months in prison in Kansas.
Sheldon J. Harrelson, 57, pleaded guilty in June to aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with the crime Dec. 16 in Riverton, Kansas. He was sentenced Wednesday in Cherokee County District Court.
Harrelson was wearing a mask and armed with a shotgun when he walked into the store and demanded cash from an employee. He bound the employee's hands and feet with tape before fleeing the scene.
Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were able to identify the suspect within hours, and Harrelson was arrested at his residence in Joplin with the assistance of Jasper County sheriff's deputies. He purportedly was still wearing the same clothes he wore to commit the crime, and the shotgun he used was located and seized in the course of his arrest.
Jake Conard, the Cherokee County attorney, said 71 months is the maximum sentence the defendant could have received for armed robbery under Kansas sentencing guidelines.
