A 38-year-old Joplin man was assessed a five-year prison sentence this week in connection with suspected abuse of his 2-month-old son.

Judge David Mouton assessed James G. Steward the prison term at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Originally charged with felony child abuse, Steward pleaded guilty April 10 to a reduced count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea deal capping the prison time he might be assessed at no more than five years.

Steward became frustrated with his son's continued crying after a diaper change Aug. 26, 2021, and purportedly slapped his cheek and shook him, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

A medical exam the following day found bruises on the baby's back, shoulder, arms and cheek and a broken blood vessel in one of his eyes, according to the affidavit. Steward purportedly admitted to slapping and shaking the infant during questioning by Joplin police.

