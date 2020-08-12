NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge sentenced a 28-year-old defendant to five years in prison Tuesday for a robbery at the Petro truck stop in Joplin during which he punched a female employee of the store in the face.
Christopher D. Henson, 28, pleaded guilty at a hearing in Newton County Circuit Court to second-degree robbery and third-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a third felony count of animal abuse.
In addition to punching an employee of the truck stop who tried to stop him Nov. 26 from leaving the business on Highway 43 without paying for a $60 sweater, Henson also assaulted his girlfriend, Mariah Fisher, the same day at the KOA Campground on Dakota Lane, wrestling her to the ground and head-butting her in the mouth.
A probable-cause affidavit further alleged that just prior to the assault of his girlfriend, he yanked a 3-week-old puppy from her arms and killed it.
Circuit Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea agreement Tuesday and assessed Henson concurrent terms of five years for the robbery conviction and four years for the assault of his girlfriend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.