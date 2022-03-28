A Jasper County judge sentenced a 66-year-old Joplin man to consecutive terms of five years in prison when he pleaded guilty Monday to sexual abuse of two 8-year-old girls.
Rickey L. Sarrgent Sr. pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two amended counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea deal calling for the five-year sentences. He had been facing counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old, a more serious offense punishable by up to life in prison in Missouri.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and ordered that the sentences be served consecutively at the state's sex offender assessment unit.
The charges were brought against Sarrgent a year ago as the result of investigations by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and Carterville police into allegations that he'd had sexual contact with the girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.