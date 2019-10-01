A judge sentenced a Joplin man Monday to a 120-day prison treatment program on a conviction for a felony domestic assault of his ex-girlfriend.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Daniel L. Garcia, 42, an underlying sentence of four years for second-degree domestic assault and ordered that the term be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation. Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 16 in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of child abuse and calling for a four-year sentence in the ITC program.
The conviction stems from an incident July 22, 2018, at the Joplin apartment of the defendant's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer D. Heinlein, 32.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Garcia entered Heinlein's apartment in an intoxicated state, walked into the bedroom where she was sleeping and began hitting her on the head. He then got on top of her and choked her to the point she could not breathe and she thought he was going to kill her, she told police.
But she managed to push him off her and escape into the hallway of her apartment building, where he followed her and kicked her several times in the leg before allegedly going back into her apartment and entering her 11-year-old son's bedroom and hitting him several times on the side of the head, according to the affidavit.
