A Jasper County judge sentenced a Joplin man Monday to five years on a domestic assault conviction with the term to run concurrent to sentences recently received in two Newton County cases.
John A. McGonigle, 34, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement limiting the sentence he might be assessed to no more than five years. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed McGonigle the agreed-upon length of sentence and ordered that it run concurrent to two sentences received in July in Newton County Circuit Court.
McGonigle's probation was revoked July 8 on a felony conviction for drug possession and an underlying five-year sentence was imposed. He also pleaded guilty the same day to a felony domestic assault count in Newton County and was assessed a concurrent three-year term.
The Jasper County conviction pertains to an incident Feb. 17 when McGonigle got into an argument with his girlfriend, Angie Johnson, over a song he was trying to write and assaulted her. Johnson testified at a preliminary hearing in October that he shoved her down in some mud and dragged her back inside their house by her hair. He then began hitting her with his elbows and knocked her out, she told the court.
He poured rubbing alcohol and other liquids on her and threw various household items at her, including a toaster, plates and a coffeepot, hitting her with some of the items, she told the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.