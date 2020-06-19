Three men wearing masks jumped a Joplin man Wednesday night as he was leaving his mother's house and beat him unconscious with baseball bats.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said the assault took place about 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue. Anthony N. Colon was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Cooper said police were still attempting to identify Colon's attackers on Friday with no arrests having been made.
