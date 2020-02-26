Joplin man suspected of sexually abusing two girls over seven-year period

A Joplin man was arraigned Monday on charges that he sexually abused two underage girls earlier this month.
John A. Shutters, 38, was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Shutters was arraigned Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old and first-degree molestation of a child. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Jasper County Jail without any bond being set.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said Shutters is accused of sexually abusing two girls, ages 10 and 12.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that he committed an oral sex act with one of the girls on Feb. 4 and a similar act with the other on Feb. 11. Both crimes took place in Joplin.
The affidavit further states that the girls detailed multiple acts of child sexual abuse perpetrated on them by the suspect during forensic interviews conducted by investigators. Those acts purportedly took place over a period of seven years at several addresses in both Missouri and Mississippi.
The document alleges that Shutters meets state law’s definition of a predatory sexual offender.
