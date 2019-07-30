The Jasper County prosecutor's office agreed this week to dismiss three felony counts of child endangerment that a Joplin man was facing in exchange for his plea of guilty to the underlying offense of drunken driving.
Eric R. Manning, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class D felony count of driving while intoxicated in a plea deal dismissing the child endangerment counts and a misdemeanor charge of driving while his license was revoked.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop conducted Dec. 8, 2017, by a Joplin police officer in response to a tip about an intoxicated driver. A vehicle Manning was driving was stopped in the 200 block of West C Street. A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer noticed Manning's eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol. He was arrested after some field sobriety tests.
The affidavit states that he had three children in the vehicle with him at the time. The document further states that Manning had three prior arrests for driving while intoxicated and four prior arrests for vehicular assault by operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in an injury accident.
He consequently was charged with a Class B felony offense of drunken driving for being an habitual offender. The charge carries from five to 15 years in prison. The plea deal he accepted reduced the charge to a Class D felony, or aggravated offense, which carries up to seven years.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. She set his sentencing hearing for Sept. 16.
