A 37-year-old Joplin man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.
Justin D. Lambert pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended charge of second-degree statutory rape. He had been facing more serious charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy with respect to the sexual assault of the teen on May 16 in Joplin.
Lambert's plea deal caps the prison sentence he might receive at no more than five years. Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of Lambert before a sentencing hearing Dec. 13.
A probable-cause affidavit states that there was marijuana and alcohol at a party and that Lambert personally served the 16-year-old girl something alcoholic in a tall glass bottle before sexually assaulting her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.