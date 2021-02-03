A Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to a felony domestic assault charge in a plea agreement that would dismiss a sexual assault charge he was facing and cap the prison time he might receive at five years.
Scott D. DeGroat, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree domestic assault in a deal on a 2019 case that would dismiss a count of second-degree sodomy that he incurred in 2020. Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement pending a sentencing hearing April 5.
The conviction pertains to an assault of a woman Nov. 21, 2019, during which he got on top of her on a bed, pinning her arms to her side and choking her with his hands. She told police that she struggled for about four minutes trying to get him to stop choking her. A responding officer noted in the probable-cause affidavit filed in the case that the victim had visible marks on her neck, an open wound on her lip and bruising on an arm.
The same woman was the alleged victim in a sexual assault on June 18 of last year at a residence in Joplin, where the defendant caused serious injury to her by committing an act of sodomy. She required hospitalization.
