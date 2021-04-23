A 20-year-old Joplin man was fined $500 when he pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges against Bradlee R. Bowman in Jasper County Circuit Court stemmed from an incident March 21 on South Chestnut Avenue in Joplin during which the defendant purportedly approached another resident armed with a gun and threatened to shoot him in the head. The other man was holding his infant son at the time, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Bowman changed his plea to guilty on the misdemeanor at a hearing Wednesday in exchange for dismissal of the felony count. Associate Judge Joe Hensley assessed the defendant the fine called for by the plea agreement.
