A 34-year-old defendant accused of trafficking in narcotics has pleaded down to a felony possession charge in a plea agreement that could send him to prison for up to five years.

Abraham Cazares accepted the plea deal at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing report on Cazares before a sentencing hearing Aug. 28.

The conviction pertains to an arrest June 13, 2021, in Carthage.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the court states that a police officer saw Cazares in a vehicle parked outside a known drug house and followed him to another address, where Cazares got out and began walking. The officer later made contact with Cazares when a call came in reporting him as a suspicious person.

When the officer checked Cazares' identification, he discovered what he believed to be 0.19 grams of heroin in the wallet. A search of his vehicle turned up some burned tin foil with drug residue. Testing of the substance later determined it to be fentanyl and not heroin.

