A 34-year-old Joplin man accepted a plea offer this week on an array of felony charges — primarily drug and gun charges — that he picked up over the past three years.
Tristan L. Forkner pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in two 2018 cases and a count of resisting arrest from a 2019 case.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, the prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss several other charges filed on him in 2019, including vehicle tampering, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while intoxicated.
Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for May 24.
The conviction for delivery of a controlled substance pertains to a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police on Aug. 3, 2018, during which Forkner was found to be in possession of three bags of meth weighing 11.5 grams and $1,045 in cash.
Less than five months earlier, the defendant had been arrested by Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team members when he pulled into the driveway of a residence on State Line Road where they were serving a search warrant. He had three bags of methamphetamine, each weighing more than 2 grams, on him on that occasion, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The resisting arrest count stems from an incident in November 2019 when he refused to stop when pulled over and led police on a 17-minute vehicle pursuit into Kansas and back into Joplin and ending with an arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge.
