A Joplin man has changed his plea to guilty in a domestic assault case in a plea arrangement requiring that he enter a local treatment court program.
Gabriel T. Tovar, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault and was ordered into the program by Circuit Judge Gayle Crane. If Tovar completes the program, he could be assessed a suspended imposition of sentence.
The charge pertained to an incident Jan. 25, 2019, at the defendant's residence on Jackson Avenue during which he assaulted his wife, giving her "at least three rib fractures," according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The document states that Tovar attacked his wife while she was lying down on a bed, pinning her down on the bed and poking her in the face with his finger. She punched him to try to get him off her, to which he responded by punching her twice in the ear, she told police.
He then left the room but soon returned and punched her three more times in her side, breaking her ribs, according to the affidavit.
