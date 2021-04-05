A 24-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony weapon charge in a plea deal requiring that he enter a local treatment court program.
Justin T. Ramirez changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and ordered Ramirez to submit to the program. If he completes the program, the defendant could be assessed a suspended imposition of sentence and probation.
The conviction stems from a shots-fired incident Sept. 3 near East Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that an off-duty police officer witnessed Ramirez firing a pistol from a vehicle and stopped and arrested him a few blocks away.
The affidavit states that Ramirez was driving while revoked at the time and that the pistol believed to have been fired was recovered from the glove compartment of the vehicle.
