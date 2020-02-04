NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a Joplin man to stand trial Monday after a preliminary hearing on a charge that he sexually molested a girl on multiple occasions when she was 6 and 7 years old.
Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Samuel J. Butcher, 36, to stand trial on a count of first-degree child molestation. The judge set Butcher's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 10.
Butcher is accused of committing the acts between May and September 2015 in south Joplin.
