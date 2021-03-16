A 35-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges that he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl and physically abused a 6-year-old boy.
William T. Yates waived a hearing on both cases in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old, and child abuse. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on April 5.
Yates is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl on or about Aug. 1, 2019, in Joplin. The girl's mother contacted police when the child informed her.
During an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin, the girl disclosed that the defendant had raped her. A sibling of the victim who also was interviewed reported having witnessed Yates also forcing an act of sodomy on the girl.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the child abuse count states that the defendant physically assaulted a 6-year-old boy on July 21, 2019, at the same address.
That affidavit states that he got mad at the boy regarding control of a video game device and hit him in the face with an open hand, splitting the child's lip.
