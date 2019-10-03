NEOSHO, Mo. — A 44-year-old Joplin man waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial on a felony charge that he assaulted a co-worker.
Donald R. Starr waived the hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault. Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 7.
Starr is accused of assaulting Thomas Yokum on Nov. 29 while they were doing some construction work on a house at 4202 S. Malaura Lane in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Starr was intoxicated and got mad when Yokum told him to leave. He then allegedly initiated a physical altercation during which he pulled out a letter opener and threatened to kill Yokum. The affidavit states that Yokum took him to the ground and wrested the letter opener away from him but was punched by Starr during the struggle.
