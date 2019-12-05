A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he held a woman in her apartment and would not let her leave while he beat her for two hours.
David J. McGirt, 47, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree assault and single counts of first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set McGirt's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 13.
The charges stem from a domestic disturbance Oct. 23 at an apartment in the 600 block of South Sergeant Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that McGirt put a knife to the woman's throat and threatened to kill her and showed her a bullet that he told her had her name on it. During the beating, he kicked her with his steel-toed boots. She bit his little finger when he put his hands to her throat, prompting McGirt to put his boot on her throat, which cut off her oxygen supply and caused her to lose consciousness at one point, according to the affidavit.
A police officer who was dispatched to the address wrote that the woman approached him "with her face and arms covered in blood and bruises."
