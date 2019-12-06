A 31-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he sexually abused a girl four years ago when she was younger than 14 years old.
Stephen A. Hart waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on charges of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 18.
Hart is accused of sexually abusing the girl in August and September of 2015 at two different residences in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.